Ruairdhri Higgins proud of Derry’s win away at Dundalk

Derry City manager Ruairdhri Higgins says he is proud of his side after they came from 2-1 down to beat Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Sean Murray gave Dundalk the lead on 34 minutes before Ciaron Harkin drew the Candystripes level on the stroke of haltime.

Jamie McGonigle then completed the comeback on 52 minutes when he fired his shot by Peter Cherrie in the Lilywhites goal.

The results mean should St Pat's beat Boh's in the FAI Cup final, Derry will play in Europe next season.

After the game Derry City boss Ruairdhri Higgins gave his reaction...