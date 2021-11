Steelstown are through to the next round of the Ulster Intermediate Football Championship after they beat Cloughaneely 0-13 to 1-08.

At half time the sides were level at 1-05 to eight points but strong second half showing for the Derry side saw them claim victory.

After the game Pauric Hilferty spoke with Steelstown boss Hugh McGrath…

Pauric also got the thoughts of Steelstown’s Ben McCarron…