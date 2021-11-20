Jason Quigley: I’m disappointed with my own performance

Demetrius Andrade sent a message to the entire middleweight division on Friday night retaining his WBO middleweight crown with a second-round win against Jason Quigley.

The Donegal man was on the deck three times over the 5 minutes and 24 seconds of the fight.

Jason is hurting after the fight and says his disappointed with how the fight went and his own performance.

“I feel disappointed. I’m disappointed that it was over so quickly. I was put down, yeah, but it was like a flash knockdown and I felt as if there was a lot more in me and a lot more to give.

“I’m disappointed that I didn’t have the time to give more. I feel very disappointed for all of the fans who travelled over and came to support me. They didn’t get the right chance to have a better atmosphere.

“I was put down, but I wasn’t hurt. Everything the ref asked me to do, I did it: Take a step left, take a step right, I was almost doing it before him.

“It was a special atmosphere. It’s a bittersweet one because it was special with the atmosphere and the support, which was unbelievable. I’m just so disappointed that I didn’t get the chance to make more of an atmosphere after traveling all this way.

“I’m disappointed with my own performance. I was happy with the way things were going. I was doing the things me and Andy had planned on doing. I felt comfortable. I didn’t feel in danger until he landed. Even when I got up, I didn’t feel that I was in trouble.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and having a good time with them over Christmas. I put a lot of time and dedication into this fight. I’m not even going to think about what’s next. I want to spend some time with my family first.