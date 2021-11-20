Fuel prices reach all-time high mark

Fuel prices are currently at an all time high, and experts predict they will rise even more.

A survey published in the Independent today shows that the average price of petrol stands at 1 euro 72 cent per litre, with a litre of diesel at 1 euro 63 cent - both are up almost 50 cents per litre in just 12 months.

The price rise is a significant contrast to last year, when the average price of petrol was 1 euro 25 cent, with diesel at 1 euro 17 cent.

The prices were examined at 260 service stations across the country.