Cockhill Celtic are through to the next round of the FAI Intermediate Cup after they beat Lakewood Athletic 6-0

Goals from Adam Duffy, Laurence Toland, Garban Friel and three from Christy McLaughlin helped Gavin Cullen’s side ease into the next round.

Manager Gavin Cullen joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday Sport to give his thoughts on his sides victory…