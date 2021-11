Cloughaneely bowed out of the Ulster Intermediate Championship First Round after they were beaten 0-13 to 1-08 by Steelstown in O'Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Sweeney netted for Michael Lynch's side but they couldn't manage to get back in the second half and were reduced to 13 men as they lost out by two points.

Pauric Hilferty and Martin McHugh report for Highland Radio Sport...