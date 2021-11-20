Andrade stops Quigley in Round 2

Jason Quigley's dream of becoming the WBO World middleweight champion ended in the second round at the hands of Demetrius Andrade in the early hours of Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The heavy favourite had an easy time against the Donegal man with Quigley down on three occasions.

A right hook on the chin of Quigley seen him hit the deck in the first and with 2 minutes and 24 seconds gone in the second the referee stopped the contest with Jason down twice in round two.

Boo Boo Andrade remains undefeated moving to 31-0 with a 19th knockout of his career while Quigley suffered a second career loss.