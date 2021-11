Finn Harps produced their biggest league win in over three years to preserve their Premier Division status.

Ollie Horgan’s side thrashed Longford 5-nil in Ballybofey to end the season safe in eighth position.

On another night when Harps made history Horgan became only the second ever Harps manager to reach 100 victories, Harps legend Patsy McGowan also managed the club to century of wins.

The Harps boss spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after another survival performance: