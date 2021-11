Finn Harps will be playing Premier Division football in 2022.

Knowing they needed to win to be assured of their place in the top flight for next season, they beat Longford Town 5-0 at Finn Park on Friday night.

Will Seymore, Ryan Connolly, Karl O'Sullivan Tunde Owolabi and Luke Rodden got the goals.

Diarmaid Doherty got reaction after the game where he spoke with Ryan Connolly, Shane McEleney and Tunde Owolabi: