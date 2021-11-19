Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Health visits Donegal

Sinn Feins Health Spokesperson says there's a difference between supporting public health measures and supporting the Government.

Deputy David Cullinane is in Donegal today to join Deputies Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty for a number of meetings with those in the health sector in the county.

They are due to meet with the Forsa and SIPTU trade unions, Management of Letterkenny University Hospital and Donegal Action for Cancer Care to discuss a range of issues.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show about the pandemic, Deputy Cullinane says Sinn Fein quarrel has never been with health measures but a lack of planning on the Governments part: