‘Poor communication’ from Government to Gardai during pandemic

A former Garda Inspector in Donegal has revealed that Gardai wouldn't get official legislation from Government on enforcing Covid restrictions until two days after they were announced.

It comes bars, restaurants and nightclubs have to shut from midnight with Gardai to monitor premises to ensure compliance.

However, at the beginning of the pandemic, it's understood that Gardai first heard about any new or additional restrictions from the media.

Former Inspector Michael Harrison who retired last year says that was extremely frustrating from a management perspective, and he's not sure if that has changed: