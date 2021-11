There are calls for people who assault emergency workers to face tougher sanctions.

Fianna Fail Senator Robbie Gallagher has put forward his Criminal Justice Bill 2019 which is proposing harsher penalties.

If passed into law, it would see a minimum prison sentence of five years introduced for the crime.

Donegal born Senator Gallagher says these assaults are on the increase and this proposed legislation would hopefully act as a deterrent: