New water mains system for Stranorlar

More than 100m of old cast iron watermains along the Stranorlar Bridge Crossing are to be replaced with a view towards providing a more safe and secure water supply for customers in the area.

Irish Water says that the works will also reduce the high level of leakage and bursts in the area.

The ageing cast iron watermains are being replaced with new high density plastic pipes.

In a statement, Declan Cawley of Irish Water says “These essential works will benefit customers in the area by replacing ageing cast iron watermains with new and improved plastic pipes.

The immediate impact of this work will see an improvement to water quality in the area, as well as reduced leakage rates and unplanned interruptions when bursts occur.

Upon completion, there will also be significant improvements in the network performance and levels of customer service in this area in terms of efficiency and security of supply.

The works are scheduled to commence in November along the N15 Stranorlar Bridge and are due for completion in early December.