‘More clarity needed’ on planned water works in Stranorlar

Irish Water is being urged to give more reassurances regarding planned work in the Twin Towns.

More than 100m of old cast iron water mains along the Stranorlar Bridge Crossing is to be replaced with a view towards reducing the high level of leakage and bursts in the area.

The work is to get underway this month and due to be finished by early December.

While it's understood that the work will take place at night time, Cllr Patrick McGowan says given the time of year, it's imperative that businesses will not be impacted: