Ireland ‘went scenic route’ in tackling Covid

A South Donegal Deputy and former Fianna Fail TD says Ireland has gone the scenic route on a number of issues in relation to the pandemic.

Deputy Marc McSharry says he is also against any further talk of another lockdown.

People are being asked to revert to working from home from today, unless it's necessary.

But the Government's being warned it may not have the desired effect on Covid-19 case numbers.

Speaking on the on The Nine Till noon Show, Deputy MCSharry referenced the swift approach by Israel and their Covid booster programme, yet this country continues to be reactive instead of proactive: