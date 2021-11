Conor Glass says winning a first ever county senior football title with Glen was something special.

The Derry player was playing AFL with Hawthorn but moved home to play for his club and county.

Glass joined Oisin Langan following the launch of the AIB GAA Club Championships and AIB Camogie Club Championships earlier this week to discuss winning with Glen and this Sunday’s AIB Ulster Senior Football Championship meeting with Saint Eunan’s of Donegal.