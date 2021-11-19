Gardaí investigating series of car thefts in south Inishowen

Gardaí are investigating a series of thefts from cars in a residential area of Muff.

A number of cars were targeted in the Ard Ban area in the early hours of Thursday the 18th of November.

Gardai say that all vehicles had been entered unlawfully and are appealing to residents in that area who may have seen or heard anything on that date that might assist with them investigation to contact them in Buncrana.

Gardai wish to remind all car owners to ensure that their car is secured when unattended/parked.

Please do not leave anything valuable in your car eg. cash, jewellery or electronics even if it is parked at your home.