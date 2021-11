Further Covid restrictions are on the cards in the North.

This week the Stormont Executive agreed to roll out vaccination passes in the hospitality sector.

It's now emerged consideration is being given to recommending working from home.

1,690 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

Seven deaths have also been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

410 Covid patients are in hospital in the North, with 33 in intensive care.