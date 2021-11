DCU with a host of Donegal players on the field beat University of Limerick by 3-11 to 0-11 in the Higher Education 2nd Year A Football Final on Thursday night.

DCU were captained by Termon’s Jamie Grant with the rest of the Donegal contingent made up of Shane O’Donnell St Eunan’s, Downings’ Johnny McGroddy who scored the first goal, Kilcar’s Ryan McShane, Seamus Óg Byrne from Killybegs, Oisin Cannon from St Michael’s and Joey Gillespie from Naomh Muire who came off the substitutes’ bench.