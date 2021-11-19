Donegal GAA & LYIT extend partnership

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and CLG Dhun na nGall yesterday, Thursday 18 November, resigned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Both organisations have had a successful MoU in place since 2016 and are delighted to continue their partnership journey. The MoU aims to keep the best of

previous arrangements, whilst also embracing the opportunities of the new MoU and ensuring that both partners work to enhance education, research and performance.

Numerous activities and collaborations are organised by the partners. LYIT provides a mix of performance/functional testing, scholarships, general/technical workshops and access to facilities. LYIT is the Academy Sponsor to Donegal U14, U15, U16, in football and hurling.

CLG Dhun na Gall provides access to the Donegal GAA centre to LYIT Sports Teams, who have been having increasing success on the fields since the signing of the first MoU in 2016. CLG Dhun na nGall has become a brand ambassador for LYIT, promoting the institute, the programmes and scholarship opportunities on

offer.

LYIT has an ongoing commitment to provide scholarships for students, who play Gaelic games.

Furthermore, the Institute is committed to providing career guidance and nutritional advice to academy

teams.

Henry McGarvey, LYIT Vice President for Finance and Corporate Services welcomes the partnership: “The

partnership with Donegal GAA offers a unique opportunity to students in Donegal to develop as scholars

and athletes in a professional academic and sporting environment, with additional supports in areas such as

career guidance, nutrition and strength and conditioning. We are proud to be associated with the GAA in

Donegal and value the opportunity that this MOU offers to build our profile in the new Technological

University.”

Paul Hannigan, LYIT President says: “We are delighted to build on the success of our collaboration with

Donegal GAA that began five years ago. This is an ambitious agreement that will add to the suite of

interventions planned to improve the profile of sporting activity at LYIT and the new Technological

University.”

Speaking about the signing Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath says: “On behalf of CLG Dhún na nGall we

are delighted to advance and renew our partnership for another five years with LYIT. We certainly take this

opportunity to recognise the constructive planning which both partners have delivered into this

memorandum of understanding. The Donegal GAA is assisting its members in achieving an education

through LYIT with scholarships, which benefits their future. This is a very practical step forward for our

young members, while they remain and train in their home county.”

This new MoU is a commitment from both parties to the partnership for a five-year duration with an annual

review. LYIT will make an annual contribution to the development of the Academy and CLG Dhun na nGall

will be a brand ambassador to the institute. This positive partnership will provide athletes and students the

opportunity to progress both their educational and sporting journey in the North West region.

This is an exciting time for the region as LYIT celebrates its 50th anniversary and continues its journey to

becoming a Technological University (TU), with partners GMIT and IT Sligo. The TU will be designated early

in 2022 and Letterkenny and Killybegs will become university towns for the first time.

LYIT and CLG Dhun na nGall both aim to build upon this partnership and look forward positively to the

future.