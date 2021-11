The was double joy for Donegal on Friday on the all weather racing track at Dundalk.

Apprentice Champion Jockey Dylan Brown McMonagle won the 4 O'Clock on In Ecstasy, coming home at 6/1 for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

An hour later Oisin Orr return to the winners enclosure riding 9/2 shot Freescape for David Marnane to victory.

It was Oisin's first win since returning from injury.