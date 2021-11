Derry secured fourth spot in the Premier Division on Friday night and a potential return to Europe.

The Candystrips came from behind to beat Dundalk 2-1 at Oriel Park.

Sean Murray had the home side in front but goals either side of the half time break from Ciaron Harkin and Jamie McGonigle gave Derry the win and bettered Bohemians result who drew 1-1 with Sligo Rovers.

For Derry to make Europe, they now need St Pats to beat Bohemians in the FAI Cup Final.