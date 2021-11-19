Dates for Donegal International Rally released

The dates for the 2022 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship have been revealed.

The seven-round championship makes its return after organisers were forced to cancel 2020 and ’21 editions due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Donegal International Rally will be held from June 17-19th.

The opening round will be the Galway International Rally in February while it concludes with the Cork 20 rally in September.

Next week’s Killarney Historic Rally is the opening round of ITRC’s 2022 Historic Championship while the main championship gets underway at its traditional Galway Rally curtain-raiser.

2022 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship calendar:

Killarney Historic Rally // 27 November 2021

Galway International Rally // 5-6 February 2022

West Cork International Rally // 19-20 March

Circuit of Ireland Rally // 15-16 April

Killarney International Rally of the Lakes // 30 April – 1 May

Donegal International Rally // 17-19 June

Ulster International Rally // 19-20 August

Cork 20 International Rally // 24-25 September