British Minister Michael Gove has said he's confident progress can be made on the Northern Ireland protocol without triggering Article 16.

He was speaking following a meeting of the British Irish Council in Wales this morning.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there was a need for the UK and EU to turn a corner in its relationship after a turbulent few years.

Michael Gove said while the UK may still trigger Article 16 - he believes progress can be made on the Brexit protocol: