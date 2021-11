The Department of Health is reporting 3,138 new cases of Covid-19.

643 people are in hospital with the virus, with 118 in ICU.

The country's 14-day incidence rate now stands at 1,217 cases per 100,000 people - with Leitrim, Westmeath and Carlow having the highest rates.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says the public must look to booster vaccines to prevent another surge: