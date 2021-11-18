Watch / Listen: The Score 18/11/21

On the Score this week, Oisin Kelly hears from the camp of Jason Quigley ahead of his WBO world middleweight title shot against Demetrius Andrade on Friday in New Hampshire USA.

Ollie Horgan looks ahead to Finn Harps game with Longford where the Ballybofey side know a win will secure Premier Division football for next season.

In our GAA preview, St Eunan's Manager Rory Kavanagh and Cloughaneely boss Michael Lynch preview their respective Ulster Championship encounters with Glen and Steelstown.

