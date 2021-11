The Green Party Leader has been further accused of cronyism in appointing his former adviser and a former party activist to the National Climate Change Advisory Council.

The Government has been forced to defend the two appointments to the CAAC since it emerged that they were hand-picked.

There were tense scenes on the issue in the Dail this afternoon.

Minister Eamon Ryan was responding to questions from Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty when the Ceann Comhairle had to intervene: