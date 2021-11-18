Rory Kavanagh says St Eunan’s will need another big performance

Donegal champions St Eunan's and Derry kingpins Watty Grahams Glen go head to head on Sunday for a place in the quarter finals of the Ulster Senior Club Championships.

The Derry side who are spearheaded by Conor Glass are seen as favourites for the game but as was the case in the county final, the Letterkenny side are quite happy coming under the radar.

In the past St Eunan's record at Ulster level hasn't been to what was expected of the black and amber faithful but there's a great hope that with the game at the O'Donnell Park the home side can prevail against the odds again.

St Eunan's Manager Rory Kavanagh has been looking ahead to the game with Oisin Kelly: