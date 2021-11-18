Quigley Countdown – Can Jason upset the odds

Fight night for Jason Quigley is getting closer. The Donegal man is on the verge of achieving the dream of becoming World Champion.

Jason (19-1, 14KOs) will step into the ring in Manchester, New Hampshire around 3am on Saturday morning Irish time going up against the WBO Middleweight Champion Demetrius 'Boo Boo' Andrade (30-0, 18KOs).

Former WBC bantamweight champion Wayne McCullough will again be in Jason's corner.

The ‘Pocket Rocket’ steps in for coach Andy Lee who was unable to travel. McCullagh was alongside Jason when he defeated Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas last May.

At Thursday weigh-in Jason received a hometown reception as he made weight, tipping the scales 2-ounces lighter than his opponent.

The Champ Andrade is tagged as the big favourite with Quigley the massive outsider at 7/1 to win.

The SNHU Arena will have a huge Irish support which Jason hopes to feed off through the fight.

Lyle Green of Sheer Sports, Jason's management company says it's a huge occasion for his poster fighter and their man is in with a great chance to take the belt:

Raphoe Boxing Club's Gary McCullagh is part of Team Quigley. Speaking with Oisin Kelly after Wednesday's pre-fight event Gary told Oisin Kelly this is a fight he is confident Jason can win: