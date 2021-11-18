OCO CEO says Gweedore was the right choice for expansion

The CEO of OCO Global says they chose to establish a strategic base gteic in Gweedore because of the facilities Udaras na Gaeltachta were able to offer and the commitment of the people in the area.

However, Mark O'Connell says while the decision was made for business reasons, the fact that he has had a second home in Brinaleck for over 20 years helped deal the deal.

Headquartered in Belfast, the international trade and investment consulting firm works with governments around the world and advises private sector clients on international expansion.

Mark O'Connell says Gweedore was the right location for this expansion............