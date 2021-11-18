North Inishowen still Donegal’s Covid hotspot

North Inishowen was the only one of the seven Local Electoral Areas in Donegal to register a fall in the number of Covid 19 cases in the two weeks to Monday last.

However, it remains the area with the highest incidence rate in Donegal, and the second highest in the country, with 335 cases during that period, a 14 day incidence rate of 1,974 cases per 100,000 people.

It's the second highest rate in the state, after Drogheda.

The county's steepest increase was in Milford with 236 cases, and a rate of 1,714.

South Inishowen registered 269 cases, a rate of 1,203.

The four remaining LEAs in Donegal recorded rates below the national average of 1,161.

Glenties was almost static, with 275 cases and a rate of 1,148, while Letterkenny recorded 301 cases, and a rate of 1,030.

Lifford Stranorlar had 276 cases, and a rate of 1,066, while the Donegal LEA had 232 cases, a rate of 876.