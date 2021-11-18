More pressure on health service now than previously – Reid

19 per cent of Covid hospitalisations are requiring ICU treatment - compared with around 10 per cent in January.

The HSE says the virus is currently having a higher impact on the health system than at any other time during the pandemic.

38 per cent of admissions to ICU due to Covid-19 have been fully vaccinated between the end of June and last week. Last night, there were 17 patients with Covid in Letterkenny University Hospital, one of them in ICU.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says they are trying to keep non-virus care going........