Map digitisation mistakes are affecting Donegal families – MacLochlainn

The Dail has been told that several Donegal families have been traumatised as a result of mistakes made when land registry maps were being digitised.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says when the land registry was renamed the Property Registration Authority of Ireland and moved to a digitised system a number of years ago, some families in Donegal found that the boundaries of their land holdings were altered in the new digital maps.

This, he says, has brought some into civil and legal disputes, with one man ending up in a very costly court case..........