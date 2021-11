The Covid-19 testing centre in Letterkenny is reporting a busy stream of people attending the clinic, particularly later in the day.

It's believed that the trend of booking same day appointments could be the result of people taking antigen tests at home.

People are being urged that if they have symptoms to book an appointment as an antigen test only picks up a positive result if someone is asymptomatic.

Coordinator of the testing centre in Letterkenny Judith McGlynn has this advice: