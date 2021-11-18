Jobs boost for west Donegal

OCO Global are to establish a strategic base in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair to faciltate their continued expansion into the Irish market.

Headquartered in Belfast, the international trade and investment consulting firm works with governments around the world and advises private sector clients on international expansion.

Gaoth Dobhair will join other OCO Global office locations such as Belfast, Dublin, London, Paris, Frankfurt, New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, Shanghai, and Tokyo where the company employs 150 staff worldwide.

CEO of Udaras na Gaeltachta Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh says the availability of talent in Donegal plays an important role in attracting companies like these to the county: