Higgins wants Derry to finish on a high

The curtain falls on this year's Premier Division campaign on Friday night with just a couple of issues left to be decided in the final set of fixtures.

Derry close out their season at Oriel Park where a fourth place finish is still a possibility for the visitors. For that to happen however, the Candystripes would have to better Bohemians' result against Sligo at the Showgrounds.

There's no Junior, Eoin Toal or Marc Walsh but Bastien Hery is back from International duty and Cameron McJannet is fit again.

For Derry to reach Europe they need to finish fourth and hope St Pats win the cup.

Derry Manager Ruaidhri Higgins knows Oriel Park is a difficult place to win and wants his side to finish on a high: