Gardai say they're yet to confirm a single case of injection spiking, despite a number of complaints.

The issue was highlighted on social media in recent weeks when women said they'd received puncture marks during nights out.

However officers say they're awaiting toxicology reports to determine what exactly happened.

Meanwhile the force says it has recorded less than 25 drink spiking incidents so far this year, compared to 10 such cases in 2020.