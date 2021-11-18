GAA Preview: Michael Lynch on Cloughaneely’s Ulster task

At the fourth time of asking Cloughaneely secured senior football in Donegal by beating Dungloe in last Saturday's intermediate final replay and also booked their place in the Ulster Club Championship.

Just seven days on from that win they will play their third championship game in two weeks when they take on Derry Intermediate Champions Steelstown on Saturday at the O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Cloughaneely Manager Michael Lynch says the side are fully tuned in for Saturday's game after the quick turn around from the county replay: