The family of a young Donegal man who lost his life in a car crash are hosting an event this weekend to raise funds for charity in his honour.

Jamie Bonner when he was killed in a two-car collision between Creeslough and Portnablagh on September 1st last year.

The 19 year old was the 8th person to die on the roads in Donegal in 2020.

The event on Sunday coincides with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Jamies mother Carmel spoke on todays Nine Til Noon Show: