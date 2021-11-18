COVID-19 tests available in Donegal

The HSE have confirmed that appointments for COVID-19 tests are available in Donegal.

In relation to Sligo and Monaghan Community Testing Centres, due to extremely high demand for COVID-19 Testing self -referral slots are full for today, but the HSE is monitoring their test appointment slots continually throughout the day and release additional appointment slots as they become available.

The HSEs priority is to make sure GPs can refer patients for COVID-19 PCR testing where they feel it is warranted, and that close contacts of confirmed cases who are identified as requiring a COVID -19 PCR test get their test appointment as quickly as possible.

Ensuring these two groups are prioritised does mean that those outside these categories may not be able to book a test until the following day.

Testing for all centres across CHO1 can be booked online at www.hse.ie