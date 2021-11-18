Climate policy must not target poorest in society – Pringle

A Donegal TD says there is a very real risk that laws intended to address the climate crisis end up punishing the poorer people in society.

Speaking during a Dail debate on a Labour Party Bill on Carbon Labelling, Deputy Pringle said while labelling is a useful tool, it doesn’t begin to address the policies needed to tackle the climate crisis.

He said one major problem is the idea that everyone has to take personal responsibility, while the likes of data centres are using up an incredible amount of energy.

Deputy Pringle says policy must target the largest producers of emissions, and not the working classes........