Calls for continuation of supports in wake of new restrictions

The Donegal Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation is calling for the continuation of Government supports in the wake of new restrictions for the hospitality sector.

It comes as hotels in Donegal are reporting cancellations of Christmas functions in recent weeks over what's been described as a nervousness among some customers on attending gatherings.

IHF Donegal Chair Paul Diver says it's clear the public saw the writing on the wall as did the industry.

However, Mr. Diver stressed that if the jobs and businesses are to be survive into the New Year, supports be reinstated: