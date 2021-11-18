Aldi unveils “Project Fresh” store in Letterkenny

Aldi’s Letterkenny, Ramelton Road “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors today following an extensive €1M renovation project, which has seen the store completely refurbished.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design.

The newly refurbished Letterkenny Store offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new product category signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

The store will be powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy.

Aldi has achieved ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.

Operating six stores in Donegal, Aldi has become an established part of Donegal’s retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice, and value for money.

Aldi employs 146 full time staff in Donegal, and to date has spent almost €8M on staff wages in the county.

Aldi’s Letterkenny store participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. Donegal stores have donated over 25,000 meals to its charity partners to date. Aldi’s Letterkenny store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cara Cancer Support Centre and Solace Cancer Support Centre availing of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.