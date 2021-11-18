49 people awaiting admission to LUH

There were 49 patients awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO.

It is once again the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.

Nine people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 40 were waiting on wards.

Nationally, 331 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

238 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 93 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. UHL today recorded its highest daily trolley figure on record.