4,650 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,681 in NI

4,650 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, says around 1 in 6 people in Ireland had symptoms of the virus in the past week.

He says the most important action you can take if you experience symptoms is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test, not an antigen test.

643 covid patients are in hospital, of which 118 are in ICU.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 17 Covid patients being treated there, one of them in Intensive Care.

Meanwhile, latest figures in Northern Ireland show 1,681 new Covid 19 cases recorded this afternoon, with six additional Covid-related deaths.

There are 419 patients in hospital with the disease in Northern Ireland, with 34 in ICU.

Donegal registered 1,941 new cases over the two weeks to midnight on Tuesday, a 14 day incidence rate of 1,219 cases per 100,000 people. That's almost identical to the national rate of 1,211.