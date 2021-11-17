Watch: Quigley Countdown – Jason feels he is on home soil

Jason Quigley and Demetrius Andrade held the traditional pre-fight press conference on Wednesday evening ahead of their WBO World Middleweight title clash in New Hampshire, USA on Friday.

Quigley is ranked as a big underdog against the American who picked up his ring for five world title defence's this week.

The Donegal man is looking to bring that winning run to an end by taking what many would see as a shock in the boxing world, but not in the Quigley camp.

Watch the Matchroom pre-fight event below: (Hosted by Eddie Hearn -Jason's segment starts at 31 minutes).