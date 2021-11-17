Watch: Ollie Horgan on Harps chasing safety

This Friday evening Finn Harps host Longford Town in their final game of the Premier Division campaign.

Harps know that a win is required to stay in the top flight of the League of Ireland.

Going into the game, the Ballybofey side are out of the Relegation/Promotion Play Off place, only on goal difference ahead of Waterford.

Despite their relegation to the First Division, Longford have been putting in big performances where just last week they drew with Waterford.

It's still all to play for and Harps boss Ollie Horgan is realistic of the outcomes on Friday. He's been speaking with Diarmaid Doherty.