Stormont agrees Vaccine Pass regime as Covid cases hit 1,848

Northern Ireland has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 cases in nearly three months.

1,848 new infections have been confirmed - the largest one-day total since August 27th.

12 people have also died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

427 Covid patients are in hospital in the North, with 33 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Stormont Executive has agreed vaccine passports will be introduced in Northern Ireland.

The DUP voted against the move - but the other four parties backed it.

The measure is due to be in place across the hospitality sector by mid-December.

SDLP deputy leader, Nichola Mallon, says it should have been in place some time ago..........