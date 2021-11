The new St Patrick’s Links at the Rosapenna Resort in Donegal has broken into the World’s top 100 courses at No.55 on the 2021-22 GOLF Magazine (Golf.com) list.

John Casey from Rosapenna is delighted that their spectacular new course now joins Royal County Down, Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush, Ballybunion, Old Course at Lahinch and Portmarnock on that exclusive list: