It's estimated that up to 4,614 young people in Donegal may not be on the electoral register.

The National Youth Council of Ireland is urging young people to make sure they have registered to vote before the deadline on Thursday November 25th.

The Youth Council is advising young people not to wait until an election or referendum is called before they register

Over 126,344 young people have become eligible to vote in last 2 years since the 2020 General Election.